Trump gives update on wounded National Guard member 2 weeks after DC ambush shooting: ‘He got up from bed’

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that West Virginia National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was critically wounded in a Thanksgiving eve ambush-style shooting in Washington, D.C., has begun showing incredible signs of recovery.

Speaking at an event in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump told supporters he has remained in close contact with Wolfe’s family since the shooting that also killed 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom.

The president described Wolfe's parents’ unwavering belief that their son would survive even as physicians warned that the odds were impossibly slim.

"The night that he was so badly hit and the doctors gave him almost no chance, I called their hospital room and spoke to her, and she said, sure, he'll be fine," Trump said. "Oh no, I'm telling you, he's going to. I'm praying, the whole country is praying, sir. I'm telling you, don't worry about it. He's going to be fine.’ This is the mother talking to me."

FATHER OF FALLEN NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER CALLS HER DEATH A 'HORRIBLE TRAGEDY' IN HEARTBREAKING POST

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at podium

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort, Tuesday, in Mount Pocono, Pa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"And the father is like, devastated," he continued. "He's an incredible guy too, both. And I went and invited them to the Oval Office, and they came in."

Trump said Wolfe’s mother never wavered. 

"She said, 'sir, he's fine.' It was amazing, actually."

Then Trump shared a significant medical update on Wolfe's condition since he was rushed into critical care.

AFGHAN SUSPECT IN NATIONAL GUARD ATTACK WAS 'RADICALIZED' AFTER ARRIVING TO US, NOEM SAYS

President Trump points, smiles at crowd

President Donald Trump looks at the crowd upon his arrival to deliver remarks on the economy, Tuesday, at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pa. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

"And today, Monica — she said, 'we're all praying' and I'm praying. And then she called to say, ‘Sir, he moved his finger today.’ This is like three days later — ‘he moved his finger.’ 

And today I got a call that he got up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up, he got up," Trump told the crowd.

"Now, he didn't speak. He's not ready for that yet. I mean, you got hit in the head, but he got up, and boy, they're so happy."

Trump praised the medical teams watching over Wolfe. "It's amazing. And the care that they've given him — the hospital and the generals that have been there, the military that's been there — it's amazing," he said.

National Guard shooting victim, Andrew Wolfe

File photo of National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was wounded in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., Nov. 26.  (Provided by Department of Justice)

Wolfe, 24, and Beckstrom were ambushed near the Farragut West area of downtown Washington on Nov. 26. 

Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries, and Wolfe has remained in critical care since the attack.

Federal prosecutors charged 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal in connection with the shooting, including first-degree murder.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

