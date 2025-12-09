Trump compares real wages under his admin versus Biden's during speech calling out Dem affordability 'hoax'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania Tuesday night touting his administration's economic success, after Democrats swept a series of elections in 2025 while mainly campaigning on platforms focused on "affordability."

"They caused the high prices, and we're bringing them down," Trump told the crowd in attendance at a casino resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. "Lower prices, bigger paychecks – you're getting lower prices, bigger paychecks, we're getting inflation – we're crushing it – and you're getting much higher wages. The only thing that is really going up big – it's called the stock market and your 401ks."

Affordability has become a flashpoint heading into the midterms, with Republicans now fine-tuning their messaging on the economy after a slew of Democrats won elections in 2025 running on a platform focused on lowering costs. Prior to Tuesday night's address in Pennsylvania, Trump told Politico in an interview that he would give his economy an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus" grade, but a November Fox News national survey found that some 76% of voters reported they view the economy negatively, up from the 67% who reported the same in July, and up from the 70% who said the same at the end of former President Joe Biden's term.

Real-wages were among one of the several statistics that Trump shared with voters Tuesday to prove how much better the economy is under him than Biden. According to Trump, real wages "plummeted" by $3,000 under Biden, while under Trump's second administration, the president said, the typical factory worker has seen their real wages increase by $1,300, construction workers by over $1,800, and miners by $3,300. Trump added that, under Biden, real-wages for construction workers dropped by $3,500.

To put things into perspective for the audience, Trump also touched on the price of everyday goods, and shared charts with the audience showing how the prices differed under his predecessor's term. Citing a report from Walmart, Trump said the cost of a full Thanksgiving meal, trimmings, turkey and all, is 25% cheaper under his administration than it was under Biden. He said the price of Thanksgiving turkeys specifically was also down 33%.

Trump added that egg prices have "dropped like a rock" under his second term, noting their price point is down 80% since March.

"One of the most important ways we're defeating inflation is by unleashing American energy, including oil, gas and clean beautiful coal," Trump also said, citing data he said shows 22 different states have lower gas prices today than they ever have in the last seven years. Three of them, Trump noted, have gas as low as $1.99 per gallon.

Trump also touted lower mortgage rates under his administration, $18 trillion in new private investments compared to Biden's less than $1 trillion, and a hot stock market as examples of how his economy is doing well.

"I can't say affordability hoax because I agree the prices were too high. I can't call it a hoax because they'll misconstrue that. But they use the word affordability and that's their only word," Trump said while bashing Democrats on the economy Tuesday night. "They say, ‘affordability' and everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No. Our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country."

Trump added during his speech Tuesday night that Democrats talking about affordability, "is like Bonnie and Clyde preaching about public safety."

Meanwhile, amid his barbs at Democrats on their "affordability" messaging, Trump posited that he doesn't have to "sell" his administration's policies to anyone, because they are "the right policy."

"We don't have to sell men in women's sports. We don't have to sell transgender to everybody. We don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere," Trump told the crowd. "That's our message. They gave you high prices. They gave you the highest inflation in history. And we're giving you we're bringing those prices down rapidly."

