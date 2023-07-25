RFK Jr rips White House’s ‘bad decisions,’ won’t say whether Biden is fit to serve as president

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ripped what he called the "bad decisions" coming out of the White House under President Biden, but stopped short of saying whether he thinks the president is fit to serve as commander in chief.

The discussion happened during an exclusive Fox News Town Hall on Tuesday after host Sean Hannity played a video montage of Biden's frequent gaffes, and asked Kennedy if the president was "physically, mentally, cognitively strong enough to lead our country."

"Well, he's never been very good with words," Kennedy responded as the audience laughed.

Hannity pressed Kennedy, noting the Democratic Party's "reluctance" to point out Biden's gaffes, and asked again if he really thought Biden is "up to the job."

"I'm not reluctant to say that for partisan reasons. What I've tried to do during this campaign is avoid personal attacks on people," Kennedy said. "I will say, whether he's up to it or not, whether he's making his own decisions – the decisions that are coming out of the White House are bad decisions."

Kennedy later repeated a claim he made earlier this month that he was "the first person censored by the Biden White House," referencing what he said was the White House entreating Twitter and Facebook to censor him within two days of Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

He first made the claim in an interview with Fox News following federal judge Terry Doughty's ruling that the FBI under the Biden administration "engaged in a massive effort to suppress disfavored conservative speech and blatantly ignored the First Amendment right to free speech."

"It seems that they're also doing that [selective targeting] to any group now… to groups that are simply political enemies of the current administration or at least of the Biden administration. I was the first person censored by the Biden administration, according to Judge Doughty's decision," Kennedy said at the time.

"I'm still being censored. We know the FBI is involved in that censorship as well as a whole plethora of other federal agencies," he said.

Despite the allegations of censorship against the White House and other government institutions, Kennedy has remained reluctant to criticize the administration when it comes to the congressional investigations surrounding the Biden family finances.

On Sunday he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that there needed to be "a real investigation," but avoided commenting in depth on the details of the investigation already revealed by House Republicans.

