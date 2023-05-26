Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

RFK Jr. remains thorn in Biden's side as 2024 polls show Kennedy holding onto sizable chunk of Dem voters

Polls show many Democratic voters unenthusiastic about backing Biden in 2024

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
America has ‘systematically’ wiped out the middle class: Robert F Kennedy Jr. Video

America has ‘systematically’ wiped out the middle class: Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 presidential candidate, joined ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss his forthcoming campaign and detail his major political points on challenging President Biden. 

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. may be here to stay as new polling shows Democratic voters are unenthusiastic about re-electing President Biden 2024. 

Kennedy’s polling numbers have remained steady since he launched his 2024 presidential campaign, and the most recent Fox News Poll from this week shows the challenger commanding 16% of the Democratic primary vote, a sizable chunk for a primary challenger against an incumbent president. 

Biden’s other primary challenger, author Marianne Williamson, took 8% of the vote while the president stagnated, maintaining 62% of Democratic primary voters' support since April.

2024 DEM PRIMARY POLLS ARE FLASHING WARNING SIGNS ABOUT BIDEN’S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

RFK Jr. waves to crowd after announcing presidential candidacy

Kennedy’s polling numbers haven’t quit in the weeks since he launched his presidential campaign against Biden. The most recent Fox News Poll from this week showed the challenger commanding 16% of the Democratic primary vote. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Williamson shifted down one point from controlling 9% of Democratic primary voters.

Although Kennedy’s Fox News polling numbers are 3% lower than where he found himself in April, maintaining double-digit support since April shows President John F. Kennedy’s nephew has some political staying power. 

The polls also suggest that even many Democratic voters remain unenthusiastic about backing the 80-year-old president for another term.

Other polling shows Kennedy’s share of blue primary voters staying in the same range, with CNN’s most recent polling showing the environmental lawyer controlling 20%.

President Joe Biden speaks in front of podium

Biden’s other primary challenger, author Marianne Williamson, took 8% of the vote while the president stagnated, keeping his 62% of Democratic primary voters since April. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden does not fare much better in the CNN poll either, receiving support from 60% of Democratic primary voters while Williamson took 8%.

The president can breathe a sigh of relief though. The Democratic National Committee announced it would not be hosting primary debates for the 2024 cycle.

Still, a lack of primary debates does not mean Biden is out of the woods.

Marianne Williamson

The possibility of Kennedy being a presidential re-election spoiler for Biden could become more of a reality if Williamson drops out of the race and the majority of her supporters fall into Kennedy's camp. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

With enough money and support, Kennedy could potentially mount an independent campaign without the Democratic Party’s backing that could damage Biden's re-election effort.

Kennedy could be a spoiler in the election if he keeps his momentum up, plays his cards right and keeps up his media push that will likely take him to Twitter for an interview with billionaire owner Elon Musk.

That possibility also becomes more of a reality should Williamson drop out of the race and the majority of her supporters fall into Kennedy's camp.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Biden (Getty Images/AP Newsroom)

However enticing that path may be to some, becoming a presidential spoiler in America’s two-party system is a rare feat that requires that a candidate spend a lot of money and for the planets to align.

Still, Biden's political bleeding serves as a warning to his campaign that his re-election is not as buttoned-up as the campaign may believe it is.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

