Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his campaign has met the threshold to appear on the presidential general election ballot in Nevada.

The independent politician expressed his plans to stand for election in all 50 states during an interview with NewsNation on Super Tuesday.

"We collected enough signatures today — 15,000 signatures. I think we even have a 60% cushion in Nevada," Kennedy said.

He continued, "That’s our fourth state. We’re beating our benchmarks in all the other states, so we’re very confident we’re going to be on the ballot in every state."

NIKKI HALEY TO DROP OUT OF 2024 RACE, ENDING CHALLENGE AGAINST TRUMP FOR GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION: SOURCES

Kennedy's long-shot presidential campaign continues to offer him up as an alternative to the distant frontrunners in the Republican and Democratic parties.

Former President Trump and President Biden continued marching toward their respective parties' presidential nominations largely unhindered this Super Tuesday as both swept nearly every contest on the largest primary night of 2024.

BIDEN CRUISES TOWARD LIKELY 2020 REMATCH — BUT SUFFERS DEFEAT TO LITTLE-KNOWN CANDIDATE

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley , who had hoped to find some light at the end of the tunnel after staking her candidacy on the 15 states casting ballots, suspended her campaign Wednesday, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Biden's top challengers looked for any glimmer of success after making their case against the president's age and ability to take on Trump in a general election rematch.

Biden lost his first contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday to an unknown candidate in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a territory, American Samoa does not get a vote in the general presidential election and is only permitted to send delegates to the convention during the primary season.

Trump won nearly every Super Tuesday state as he got closer to clinching the GOP nomination for president.

Still, after winning her first contest in the race for the Republican nomination in the Washington, D.C., primary over the weekend, Haley secured her first statewide victory by narrowly edging out Trump in Vermont .

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.