Biggs wants Cheney to resign from leadership post

Rep. Andy Biggs, the head of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News that he called for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to resign from her leadership post after she announced publically that she will vote to impeach President Trump.

Biggs’ comment seems to expose early fissures within the Republican Party. The dividing line seems to be those who still see Trump as the party’s leader and those who want to move on as quickly as possible after the riots at the Capitol last week.

Cheney, the House GOP Conference chairwoman, said that she plans to support the Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump. She issued a statement that the Jan. 6 "insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic."

She blamed Trump for fomenting the anger. She said he "lit the flame for this attack. Everything that followed was his doing."

Biggs told "Fox News @ Night" that Cheney does not represent the conference with those remarks and she should step down.

"I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore," he told host Shannon Bream. "The reality is she’s not representing the conference; she’s not representing the Republican ideals."

He said that he is not alone and believes others will also come out and express their disapprobation with Cheney. He said if she was a rank-and-file member, her comments would likely be shrugged off, but she is the No. 3 House GOP leader.

Cheney’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. The House on Tuesday night approved a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump with a Cabinet vote, although Pence had already said he would not do so.

Cheney said in an earlier statement, "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report