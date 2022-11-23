Republicans rip Biden’s talking points for ‘chatting with your Uncle at Thanksgiving’: Sounds ‘miserable’

Republicans are ripping a list touting President Biden's "accomplishments" that the White House said could be used as talking points "for when chatting with your Uncle at Thanksgiving."

"Using White House talking points to try and gaslight your own family as to the realities of this administration seems like a miserable way to spend Thanksgiving," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital.

Earlier Wednesday, White House deputy communications director Jennifer Molina tweeted President Biden’s list of accomplishments, writing, "Bring the receipts to the Thanksgiving dinner!"

The list of Biden’s accomplishments included, "10 million jobs created" and "no taxes on people making above $400,000 – he kept his promise."

"Gas prices are down by $1.35/gallon since June and inflation is moderating," the list said.

"Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are extreme," it added. "Proposing a national ban on abortion, planning to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block, [and] trying to raise costs on Americans by repealing the Inflation Reduction Act."

The Republican National Committee highlighted the gas prices claim on Twitter.

Biden’s oft-repeated claims of creating 10 million jobs through the American Rescue Plan have been repeatedly fact-checked as being exaggerated by as much as 8 million, leaving out the unique economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Biden has not instituted a tax hike on people making below $400,000, many economists blame his American Rescue Plan for sparking the current inflation crisis, which is often referred to as a hidden tax on all Americans. And while gas prices are down since June to $3.58, they’re still up about $1.20 since Biden first took office.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings is expected to cost 20% more than last year as a result of inflation, according to a new report by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"Every American family at the dinner table knows that Joe Biden has created the most expensive Thanksgiving on record and his war on American energy has caused the price of gas, diesel and home heating to skyrocket," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.

"The administration’s actions have ignited inflation and made your Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. "That is nothing to celebrate."

"The only time Americans are saying 'Thanks' to the president is when they pay their heating bill or fuel up at the pump," said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. "The Biden administration’s efforts to undermine U.S. energy production means we’ll be paying 28% more in home heating costs this winter, in addition to paying more for just about everything."

Norman said Biden’s list is out of touch with reality.

"Under Joe Biden’s so-called leadership, we’re now battling skyrocketing inflation, record levels of illegal immigration, rising violent crime, military recruitment shortages, a fentanyl crisis, a disastrous foreign policy, a wide range of far-left legislation, unsustainable spending and debt, a weakened economy, and a host of other major problems," he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital that now is not the time for Biden to take a victory lap.

"Nearly every family sitting around the Thanksgiving table can agree: prices, from the gas pump to the grocery store, are out of control and hurting the pocketbook," Blackburn said. "While President Biden takes another victory lap, inflation remains at a 40-year-high, more than half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more than last year."

"The only thing this cheat sheet accomplishes is showing the American people how out of touch the Biden White House is with reality," she added. "[White House chief of staff] Ron Klain and his staff should respect the fact that ‘that Uncle’ will be with you long after they leave the White House. Some bridges are not worth burning."