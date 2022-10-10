Republicans contact record 70 million voters ahead of midterm elections, doubles down on minority outreach

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) claims to have broken records with over 70 million voter contacts made this cycle-to-date, with just four weeks to go until the highly anticipated midterm elections.

The RNC announced their plans exclusively to Fox News Digital, revealing that they raised over $273.6 million this cycle-to-date.

"The Republican Party is out-raising, out-hustling, and out-working the Democrats, and we’re ready to catapult our candidates to victory in one month," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Families cannot afford this failed Democrat one-party rule, and Americans will reject Biden and Democrats’ reckless spending, soft-on-crime policies, and open border agenda and vote for commonsense over crazy."

According to the release, the RNC made major headway over the past few years, after not hitting 70 million voter contacts in 2018 until the last week of the election cycle.

"The RNC is all in on taking back the House and Senate, retiring Speaker Pelosi, ousting Leader Schumer, and ending Biden’s destructive agenda," the release read.

The GOP committee announced they currently have 700 staffers in the field, over 917,000 volunteers, and 38 community centers to promote minority engagement efforts around the country.

The spending has been diversified into several outreach programs, including $30 million in strengthening the party’s Election Integrity program and 8 brick-and-mortar community centers located in 17 battleground states.

The group has also made a multi-million dollar investment in digital, radio and print advertising focused on minority outreach, with over 30 ad buys in Spanish-language media, AAPI language media in over 5 different languages, and several ad buys in Black media located several key midterm states including Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia.

"The RNC opened our community centers earlier than ever to ensure Republicans continue to make inroads with minority voters to help us achieve our goal of taking back Republican majorities in 2022," the press release detailed their prioritized work among minorities in Asian-Pacific American, Black, Hispanic, Jewish, Indian American, and even Native American communities.