Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'

The New York congresswoman also commented on the shooting outside GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's home

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Rep. Elise Stefanik breaks down 'Commitment to America' policies

Rep. Elise Stefanik breaks down 'Commitment to America' policies

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik explains what she hopes Republicans will accomplish if they reclaim seats in Congress this November on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., spoke on "Sunday Night in America" about the issues congressional Republicans plan to address should they retake the House and Senate in November.

Stefanik, who herself is up for re-election in November, described to host Trey Gowdy the multiple issues facing her constituents like historic inflation, increasing gas and heating bills and rising crime rates.

"There’s so much at stake this election cycle," Stefanik said.

She also remarked that Republicans are in the position to regain a historic amount of control over Congress following the midterm elections.

Stefanik (R-NY) attends at a press conference following a Republican caucus meeting, at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

Stefanik (R-NY) attends at a press conference following a Republican caucus meeting, at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

ABC CORRESPONDENT CLAIMS PEOPLE DON’T WANT BIDEN AROUND FOR MIDTERM ELECTIONS 

"Republicans are in a once in a generation opportunity to win the largest majority since the Great Depression. If we pick up 35 seats, we will make history, Trey. And I’m so excited. We have the most talented recruited class of candidates who will be the most diverse group of newly elected members of congress who are Republicans ever in our nation’s history," Stefanik said. 

She continued, "The commitment to America is focused on four major pillars. We want an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built upon freedom and a government that’s accountable. When it comes to the economic issues, stopping the trillions and trillions of reckless spending that have fueled this inflation crisis, Republicans will do that immediately when we earn back the House."

Although President Biden will remain in office until 2025, Stefanik remained positive about the Republican Party’s ability to affect change.

"I hope that he will work with Republicans, but that’s up to him. Republicans are going to fight on behalf of the American people to help save America, to focus on economic issues, to rein in the spending that’s driving our inflation, to unleash American energy independence to lower the price of gas, energy, home heating bills. So there’s a lot that the average American family is concerned about. Republicans have solutions and legislation ready to move in the first 100 days," she said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks moments after being elected chair of the House GOP Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks moments after being elected chair of the House GOP Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LEE ZELDIN TORCHES KATHY HOCHUL AFTER MURDER OF COLLEGE STUDENT’S FATHER: ‘PANDERING TO PRO-CRIMINAL ALLIES’ 

She also hinted at plans to investigate several officials at the FBI and Department of Homeland Security following several accusations that the agencies are politically motivated. 

"There’s a lot of investigations that need to happen because the American people deserve transparency," she said.

Gowdy concluded the segment commenting on the breaking news that two people were shot outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s private home with his two daughters still inside the house. Stefanik said she was "grateful" and "thankful" for Zeldin's daughters’ safety and hopes for more action to stop the rising crime wave.

Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park.

Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park. (Fox News)

"It is a crime crisis in New York State, and it shows up on your doorstep literally in the case of Republican gubernatorial candidate which is why we need to vote to turn out and save New York by electing Lee Zeldin this November," Stefanik said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.