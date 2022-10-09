Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., spoke on "Sunday Night in America" about the issues congressional Republicans plan to address should they retake the House and Senate in November.

Stefanik, who herself is up for re-election in November, described to host Trey Gowdy the multiple issues facing her constituents like historic inflation, increasing gas and heating bills and rising crime rates.

"There’s so much at stake this election cycle," Stefanik said.

She also remarked that Republicans are in the position to regain a historic amount of control over Congress following the midterm elections.

"Republicans are in a once in a generation opportunity to win the largest majority since the Great Depression. If we pick up 35 seats, we will make history, Trey. And I’m so excited. We have the most talented recruited class of candidates who will be the most diverse group of newly elected members of congress who are Republicans ever in our nation’s history," Stefanik said.

She continued, "The commitment to America is focused on four major pillars. We want an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built upon freedom and a government that’s accountable. When it comes to the economic issues, stopping the trillions and trillions of reckless spending that have fueled this inflation crisis, Republicans will do that immediately when we earn back the House."

Although President Biden will remain in office until 2025, Stefanik remained positive about the Republican Party’s ability to affect change.

"I hope that he will work with Republicans, but that’s up to him. Republicans are going to fight on behalf of the American people to help save America, to focus on economic issues, to rein in the spending that’s driving our inflation, to unleash American energy independence to lower the price of gas, energy, home heating bills. So there’s a lot that the average American family is concerned about. Republicans have solutions and legislation ready to move in the first 100 days," she said.

She also hinted at plans to investigate several officials at the FBI and Department of Homeland Security following several accusations that the agencies are politically motivated.

"There’s a lot of investigations that need to happen because the American people deserve transparency," she said.

Gowdy concluded the segment commenting on the breaking news that two people were shot outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s private home with his two daughters still inside the house. Stefanik said she was "grateful" and "thankful" for Zeldin's daughters’ safety and hopes for more action to stop the rising crime wave.

"It is a crime crisis in New York State, and it shows up on your doorstep literally in the case of Republican gubernatorial candidate which is why we need to vote to turn out and save New York by electing Lee Zeldin this November," Stefanik said.