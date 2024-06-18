Republican Mike Clancy wins key Virginia GOP primary, hopes to replace outgoing Democrat

Attorney and businessman Mike Clancy was projected to win the Republican primary for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

A senior executive for a global technology company, according to his campaign website, Clancy defeated a slew of other Republicans to vie to succeed Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who is retiring at the end of her term.

Clancy previously worked in the U.S. Navy’s office of general counsel, and serves on the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s policy committee.

He also attended George Washington University Law School and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Clancy has also been featured as a commentator on various media networks.

The outgoing Democrat in Clancy’s district, Wexton, announced her retirement after being diagnosed with a debilitating form of Parkinson's called Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy.

The congressional district comprises densely-populated outer Washington, D.C. suburbs in Loudoun County, as well as the independent city of Manassas, and rural Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Wexton’s seat was held for decades by Rep. Frank Wolf, R-Va., from the Reagan Revolution into the Obama era, when moderate Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., a former aide, succeeded him.

In 2018, Wexton defeated Comstock and the district has trended more and more blue ever since.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as D+6, predicting a likely Democratic hold in November.