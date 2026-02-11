Republican lawmakers' early retirement rumors send shockwaves through House GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumors of one House GOP lawmaker's potential early retirement are sending shockwaves through Republicans' razor-thin majority in Congress.

Fox News Digital was told on Wednesday that lawmakers believe Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., is considering not serving out the remainder of his term in the House of Representatives before his planned retirement at the end of 2026, and that he was discussing the matter with House leadership.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., deferred to Dunn when asked about his plans but said he urged the Florida Republican to stay in Congress.

"He is a beloved member of Congress and a great man. And, you know, he's informed us he's not going to run for re-election. And what he does from here forward, I'm not sure," Johnson told reporters.

"You need to ask him about it. But I've encouraged him to stay and be part of this, and I think he wants to do that. And so you have to ask him all the circumstances."

Dunn told reporters he had "no comment" on the matter that same day, according to CNN.

Another Republican departure before the March special election to fill the seat abruptly vacated by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would see the House margin fall to 217 to 214.

It would mean that Johnson would be dealing with a one-seat margin of error likely until August, when California Gov. Gavin Newsom has scheduled the special election to replace late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Dunn announced last month that he would not seek re-election after serving in Congress for nearly a decade.

A crowded primary election is forming in his wake, a scramble that could be accelerated by Dunn's possible early retirement.

Special primary elections in Florida generally take place 120 to 130 days after an early departure from the House of Representatives, with a general election likely 70 to 80 days after that.

Fox News Digital was told that House lawmakers are conversing with Gov. Ron DeSantis' office about the timing of a possible special election for Dunn, and whether Florida election law would allow for him to remain in office until after a primary election concludes.

But Fox News Digital was also told that lawmakers do not believe it's likely that Dunn will leave his seat early if that possibility does not pan out.

Both Dunn and DeSantis' offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.