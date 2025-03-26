Republican bills put taxpayer-funded junk food on the chopping block

Multiple Republican lawmakers are pushing proposals to ban the purchase of unhealthy foods through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is meant to help low-income families.

Sugary sodas are in the crosshairs in three separate proposals, though two of the bills would go further by also banning purchases of other junk foods.

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, introduced the Funding Is Zero for Zero Nutrition Options (FIZZ-NO) Act of 2025, which would block purchases of sodas with SNAP benefits — the text defines soda as "a carbonated beverage that contains more than 1 gram of added sugar, artificial sweetener, or flavoring per serving."

Three House Republicans have been listed as cosponsors on congress.gov.

"Allowing taxpayer dollars to subsidize sugary sodas, which offer zero nutritional value and contribute to costly health conditions, is counterproductive. The FIZZ-NO Act is a common-sense solution to strengthen public health and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers," Self said in a statement included in a press release.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., just put forward a measure that would implement an even broader prohibition on purchasing junk foods with SNAP benefits.

The Nutritious SNAP Act of 2025 would put the kibosh on SNAP purchases of "any nonalcoholic beverage that is not water, cow’s milk, a milk-substitute beverage (such as almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk), or 100 percent juice," plus "snack and dessert food items," described in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service "Accessory Foods List."

That list includes various items such as potato and corn chips, pretzels, doughnuts, cookies, ice cream and more.

"It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness in low-income communities. My bill ensures that this assistance program actually supports health and wellness, not chronic disease," Paul said, according to a press release.

A group of GOP lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are pushing the Healthy SNAP Act of 2025.

The measure would target "soft drinks, candy, ice cream, prepared desserts such as cakes, pies, cookies, or similar products," and call for the Agriculture Secretary to "conduct a scientific review" of foods allowed under SNAP at least every 5 years.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and several other Republican senators are pushing the bill in the Senate, while Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Ok., and a number of other House Republicans are pushing it in the lower chamber, according to congress.gov.

"American tax dollars should not be used to pay for junk food and endanger the health of the most vulnerable Americans," Lee said, according to a press release. "The fastest way to Make America Healthy Again is to encourage balanced diets and stop subsidizing unhealthy food choices. The Healthy SNAP Act is a solid step forward in building a society where all families can be enjoy strength, health, and good nutrition."