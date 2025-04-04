Reporter's Notebook: The Senate's all-night session on the big, beautiful bill

Expect an all-night session tonight in the Senate as Republicans try to take the next step to pass President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

The Senate is expecting up to 15 hours of round-the-clock voting starting tonight to approve a revamped budget framework to cut taxes, slash spending and raise the debt ceiling.

The voting marathon likely begins this evening and could run through the day on Saturday. The record is 44 consecutive roll call votes, set in 2008.

REPUBLICANS CHARGE AHEAD ON TRUMP BUDGET, SETTING UP MARATHON SENATE VOTE

Democrats will try to force Republicans to take votes on amendments to cut Medicare and even tariffs. By getting Republicans on the record, Democrats will try to weaponize those votes against vulnerable GOPers in the 2026 midterms.

If the Senate approves the plan, the package goes back to the House, where it must sync up and adopt the retooled Senate version.

HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK AT TRUMP'S TARIFF PLAN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW DUTIES

But that could be a rocky road.

House Republicans received reinforcements this week, winning both special elections in Florida. However, a knowledgeable source expressed skepticism to Fox News that the House had the votes to pass the Senate version. The reason is that some conservatives don’t think the spending cuts are deep enough.