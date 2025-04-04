Expand / Collapse search
Reporter's Notebook: The Senate's all-night session on the big, beautiful bill

The Senate prepares to vote on President Donald Trump's budget bill in the coming hours

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Expect an all-night session tonight in the Senate as Republicans try to take the next step to pass President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

The Senate is expecting up to 15 hours of round-the-clock voting starting tonight to approve a revamped budget framework to cut taxes, slash spending and raise the debt ceiling. 

The voting marathon likely begins this evening and could run through the day on Saturday. The record is 44 consecutive roll call votes, set in 2008. 

REPUBLICANS CHARGE AHEAD ON TRUMP BUDGET, SETTING UP MARATHON SENATE VOTE 

A photo of the Capitol

The U.S. Capitol Dome is seen on Capitol Hill on Oct. 24, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democrats will try to force Republicans to take votes on amendments to cut Medicare and even tariffs. By getting Republicans on the record, Democrats will try to weaponize those votes against vulnerable GOPers in the 2026 midterms. 

If the Senate approves the plan, the package goes back to the House, where it must sync up and adopt the retooled Senate version. 

HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK AT TRUMP'S TARIFF PLAN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW DUTIES 

Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump, John Thune

A vote to end debate on the House-passed stopgap bill will take place on Friday afternoon. (Reuters)

But that could be a rocky road. 

House Republicans received reinforcements this week, winning both special elections in Florida. However, a knowledgeable source expressed skepticism to Fox News that the House had the votes to pass the Senate version. The reason is that some conservatives don’t think the spending cuts are deep enough. 

If the House lacks the votes to align with the Senate, Fox is told that one option for the House is to vote to go to a conference committee. That’s where the House and Senate would have to hash out differences before creating yet another framework, but one that can move through both the House and Senate. Only after approval of that can the House and Senate begin actual work on the president’s "big, beautiful bill."

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

