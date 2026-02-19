Top Maryland Democrat defies Jeffries on mid-cycle redistricting push to boot state's lone Republican

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Democrat in Maryland's state legislature threw cold water on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' campaign to oust the state's lone Republican from Congress.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., was in Annapolis on Wednesday meeting with state leaders to discuss redrawing Maryland's congressional map before the November 2026 midterms.

He's one of the highest-profile Democrats pushing the state to join the growing redistricting war, which could see Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., effectively drawn out of the one Republican-leaning district in the state.

That would require both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly to approve a new map recommended by Gov. Wes Moore's redistricting commission earlier this year. But Senate President Bill Ferguson is resisting pressure from fellow Democrats.

"It's precisely because we want Leader Jeffries in the majority that most members in the Maryland Senate Democratic Caucus do not support moving forward with mid-cycle redistricting that will backfire in our State courts and lose Democrats in Congress," Ferguson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

It's a position he's held since last year, when he wrote a letter to state Democrats warning that "mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined."

Ferguson said they also discussed "the importance of responding to the lawless Trump Administration through economic, social, and immigration policies" and how they could cooperate in those areas.

But redistricting remains a sticking point dividing Democrats in the Old Line State.

Moore, who spoke with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, called for Ferguson to at least allow a vote to be held on the new map.

"As someone who fought for this country and someone who fought for democracy, I just believe in fighting for democracy, and I think that requires a vote, no matter how the vote turns out," Moore said. "It frankly doesn't matter, but just vote. And so I think that was also the message that Leader Jeffries shared with the Senate President."

Jeffries has met with Democrats in various states about redistricting across the country, but it's rare for him to wage such a public pressure campaign on a fellow party leader.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he shared with Ferguson, "It's our view, and I believe this is the view that has been clearly and decisively shared by Governor Wes Moore, that the best course of action at this moment is to allow an up-or-down vote in the Maryland State Senate so that we have an opportunity to move forward in a transparent way and see where things will land."

Jeffries also suggested Ferguson's decision was not final and that there were still ongoing conversations on the matter.

Harris, Maryland's lone Republican in Washington, D.C., is the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

He told Fox News Digital last month that he would bring a lawsuit to challenge the new map if it somehow did get approved.

"Wes, we’ll see you in court," the conservative caucus leader said.

Redistricting is normally a process seen every 10 years, after a new census calls for the modification of congressional districts based on changes in population.

But a redistricting war has broken out ahead of the November midterms that could upend electoral maps across the country.

Both Texas and California have moved to redraw their congressional maps in favor of Republicans and Democrats, respectively.

A similar effort by Indiana Republicans, backed by President Donald Trump, was shot down by members of their own party. But states like Virginia, Florida, and Ohio could follow suit.