Senate hopeful with deep Dem ties has paid family over $350K from his campaign coffers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Osborn, a Nebraska "independent" Senate hopeful with deep ties to Democrats, has faced criticism for funneling a significant amount of campaign funds to his family members, amounting to almost $250,000 to just his wife and her political consulting firm.

Across both his failed bid in 2024 and his current bid in the 2026 cycle, Osborn, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law have raked in north of $370,000, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The money stems from both Osborn's campaign and his affiliated political action committee, the Working Class Heroes Fund.

In July, Osborn, who is trying to oust incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., faced heat over his FEC filings that showed his campaign made six payments to his wife, Megan, amounting to roughly $19,000 between April and June. "If you're James Carville and you're running and you hire your wife Mary Matalin, that's one thing," Perre Neilan, a longtime Nebraska political strategist and former Executive Director of the Nebraska Republican Party said after the payments came to light. "But this one, I think – this one stinks."

SANDERS-ENDORSED SENATE CANDIDATE KNOCKED FOR ALLEGED FLIP-FLOP TO 'HAVE IT BOTH WAYS' ON KEY ISSUE

Meanwhile, several months later, it was uncovered that Osborn also funneled over $100,000 to a shadowy political consulting firm co-owned by his wife last year as well.

The FEC made it easier for candidates to pay themselves in 2023, a move meant to give less wealthy folks an easier shot at running.

Osborn, who has been endorsed by leaders of the Nebraska Democratic Party and has received campaign cash from multiple Democratic campaigns, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has not been the only candidate to take advantage of this. However, while the payments are not illegal, critics have taken issue with the lack of political experience from Osborn's wife, a former restaurant manager.

Across both Osborn's 2024 and 2026 campaigns, his wife, who previously managed an Omaha sports pub, per the Lincoln Journal Star, has raked in at least $246,000 via money directly from the campaign and from the Working Class Heroes Fund, FEC filings reviewed by Fox News Digital show. The money is going both to Megan directly and her Wyoming-based political consulting firm, which has faced transparency concerns. Her affiliation was only uncovered after Osborn filed an amended financial disclosure after the press started asking questions.

When reached for comment, an Osborn campaign spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to comments Osborn made last year to local Nebraska news outlet, the Lincoln Journal Star.

Megan "has been instrumental in recruiting, preparing and supporting multiple working-class candidates across Nebraska and the country who share Dan's vision to fix our broken politics," an Osborn campaign spokesperson said in November to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"I work 40, 50 and even 90 hours per week on the campaign trail," Osborn added last year when he was facing heat over the matter. "Megan does too. Most Senators have millions, even billions. But we've learned that it's almost impossible to run for Senate as a regular person who needs to pay the bills and put food on the table. That's why the Senate has become a country club full of millionaires, and it's why less than 2 percent of our politicians come from the working class."

TRUMP CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO ILHAN OMAR'S WEALTH, SAYS IT SHOULD START ‘NOW'

Osborn himself, a former steamfitter and industrial mechanic, has raked in a salary from his campaign of around $120,000, financial filings reviewed by Fox News Digital also show.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Osborn's daughter, and Jodi, his sister-in-law, have raked in thousands from Osborn's campaign and political action committee too. Georgia, a part-time dancer who Osborn says still needs help paying her bills, was given $4,200 following Osborn's first campaign, and before launching his 2026 bid, for "assistant services" from the then-dormant campaign.

Osborn's sister-in-law, Jodi, received $1,400 for "treasurer services" at the end of 2025, according to campaign disclosures which also show that she is listed as the Working Class Heroes Fund's Treasurer.

In addition to questions about how Osborn is paying his loved ones, critics of the candidate have also balked at his decision to run as an Independent. Osborn has indicated he has no plans to caucus with either major party if elected, and says on his website that as an Independent he is "uniquely positioned" to get things done in Congress.

However, Osborn's decision to cash in on national Democratic Party support, including utilizing the party's main fundraising platform, ActBlue, have led to questions about how independent he really will be.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In December, Osborn was slammed for hiring an anti-cop staffer seen at an anti-police event featuring severed pig heads, and the agency creating Osborn's ads, Fight Agency, was also behind building ads for the likes of Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and other Democrats. One of the firm's leaders said they were struck by Osborn's "over performance" in 2024, leading him to surmise "that Democrats need to run a lot of different kinds of campaigns."

The consulting firm co-owned by Osborn's wife, Independent Campaigns, has also worked with Democrat candidates. FEC filings show Nathan Sage, a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa, has paid thousands to Osborn's wife's consulting firm.