Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Reporter's Notebook: How the House is technically done with the 'big, beautiful bill'

Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' passed the House and awaits passage in the Senate

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Maxine Waters claims 'no violence' in LA rioters video Video

Rep. Maxine Waters claims 'no violence' in LA rioters video

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of ‘escalating matters’ by sending in troops to quell anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Expect the House of Representatives to make "technical corrections" to President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" Wednesday.

But if you blink, you might miss it.

Senate Republicans are now in the middle of the "Byrd Bath" with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. This is a process, named after late Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., to exclude provisions from budget reconciliation packages that don’t comport with special Senate budget rules. 

The Senate must use this special process to avoid a filibuster.

TRUMP'S SPENDING BILL HEADS TO SENATE WHERE REPUBLICANS PLAN STRATEGIC ADJUSTMENTS TO KEY PROVISIONS 

Capitol Dome 119th Congress

The light of a sunrise hits the U.S. Capitol dome Jan. 2, 2025. (CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Some items in the House bill don’t fit into the bill under those special budget rules. So, they are tossing them out. But the House must essentially alter the bill and send it back to the Senate.

The House will embed those changes into a "rule" Wednesday to tee up the spending cancellations bill to trim money for USAID and public broadcasting for debate and a vote on Friday.

POWER PLAYERS OR BASEBALL PLAYERS? THE HISTORY BEHIND THE CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME

Trump's "big, beautiful bill' was sent to the Senate after the House voted to pass the bill. 

Trump's "big, beautiful bill' was sent to the Senate after the House voted to pass the bill.  (AP; Getty; Fox News Digital)

So, the "altered" bill, with the technical corrections, goes back to the Senate.

"I think it’s going to be nothing that was unexpected. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said.

"I’m trying to defend my product that was sent over there. As you all know, it took a long time to get that balance."

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics