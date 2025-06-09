Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Senate

Trump's spending bill heads to Senate where Republicans plan strategic adjustments to key provisions

The Senate plans to vote on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' soon

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Democrats make argument to unmask ICE agents Video

Democrats make argument to unmask ICE agents

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on how Democrats push to unmask immigration agents on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Big, Beautiful Bill" may face major changes when the Senate begins debate next week.

Look for Senate Republicans to pare down state and local tax deductions—known as SALT—which are important to House Republicans from California and New York.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS STAND FIRM AGAINST MUSK'S ‘KILL THE BILL’ ASSAULT ON TRUMP'S AGENDA

Congress

Almost no Senate Republicans care about SALT. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., says he’d oppose the bill if the Senate strips SALT.

Fiscal hawks want further Medicaid changes to achieve additional savings, but Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Jim Justice, R-W.Va., represent states with high percentages of their constituents on Medicaid. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PUSH FOR SPENDING CANCELLATIONS AS ELON MUSK AND CONSERVATIVES DEMAND DEEPER BUDGET CUTS 

Sen. Josh Hawley speaks from the podium in a Senate hearing.

Sen. Josh Hawley in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., wants to alter the no-tax-on-tips provision, arguing it’s unfair to workers outside tipped industries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate may also cut House provisions on AI and federal judges, as these policy issues don’t comply with special Senate budget rules.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.