Report: Ex-Aide Claims John Edwards Made Sex Tape With Mistress

John Edwards and his former mistress Rielle Hunter once made a sex tape, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

The tape was discovered by former Edwards' aide Andrew Young, claims a Daily News source who saw Young's book proposal.

Young and St. Martin's Press just signed a tell-all book deal in which he also claims the former presidential candidate is the father of Hunter's infant daughter, according to the Daily News.

Edwards has denied he is the father.

Young reportedly found the purported sex tape while he and his family were unpacking at their California home, the Daily News reported.

Click here to read more on this story from the Daily News.