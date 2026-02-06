Expand / Collapse search
Rep Thomas Massie responds after Trump calls him a 'moron' in National Prayer Breakfast speech

President Donald Trump is backing a GOP primary challenger running against Rep Thomas Massie

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Trump slams GOP Rep Thomas Massie during speech at National Prayer Breakfast

While speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a "moron."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., responded with a quip on Friday after President Donald Trump called him a "moron" during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

"I’m glad to know I’m in the President’s prayers," the lawmaker wrote in a Friday text message to Fox News Digital.

While speaking at the event on Thursday, Trump accused Massie of being "an automatic no" on measures backed by other Republicans in the House of Representatives. 

Trump said there is "something wrong with him. We call him Rand Paul Jr," the president said, referring to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., arrives for a House vote on the funding bill to reopen the government on Feb. 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"They love voting no," Trump said.

Massie defended his voting record on Thursday.

"The President of the United States called me a moron at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning because I’m still fighting for what he promised the American people: Reduce big spending, DOGE, no new wars, end foreign aid, defend 1A 2A 4A, prolife, and expose sex traffickers," the congressman wrote in a Thursday post on X.

In a post on his campaign account, Massie, a staunch fiscal hawk, wrote, "#FeelingBlessed," along with the praying hands emoji, before adding, "Trump attacked me at the National Prayer Breakfast today. I vote with the GOP in DC 91% of the time, because 9% of the time they’re bankrupting our country, starting another war, or covering up for pedophiles."

Trump is backing Ed Gallrein, a GOP primary challenger running against Massie in the Bluegrass State's 4th Congressional District.

‘Sir, may we pray?’ Trump ribs Speaker Johnson during Prayer Breakfast remarks Video

"People are saying that Thomas Massie became a Liberal because his new wife, blessed be their marriage, is supposedly a Radical Left ‘flamethrower.’ This new union all went so fast that maybe he didn’t know what he was getting into but, nevertheless, he is an absolutely terrible and unreliable ‘Republican’ — Perhaps a RINO, or maybe even worse!" Trump asserted in a Monday Truth Social post.

Massie's first wife died in 2024, and he remarried in 2025.

"Ed Gallrein, a Farmer and War Hero, is running against Massie. He is a HIGH QUALITY individual, and there is no Candidate for Congress that could be better. He is running because he realizes Thomas Massie has been totally disloyal to the President of the United States, and the Republican Party. He never votes for us, he always goes with the Democrats. Thomas Massie is a Complete and Total Disaster, we must make sure he loses, BIG!" Trump added in the post.

Ed Gallrein with President Trump at the White House

Ed Gallrein and President Donald Trump (Ed Gallrein congressional campaign)

Massie fired back in a post on X, "So now he’s attacking my wife who voted for him three times. Maybe someone told him she’s actually the one who suggested I ask Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files. Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

