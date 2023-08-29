Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

Rep. Steve Scalise confirms he has 'very treatable' form of blood cancer

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise was diagnosed with multiple myeloma

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, confirmed Tuesday he's been diagnosed with blood cancer. 

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," Scalise said in a statement.

Steve Scalise in Capitol

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has been diagnosed with cancer. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months," Scalise, the second-highest ranking House Republican, said. "I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District."

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," he added. "I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

