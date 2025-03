As President Donald Trump advocates the idea of passing a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. — a member of the House Freedom Caucus who is pushing a Constitutional amendment to term limit federal lawmakers — told Fox News Digital during an interview on Thursday that while he's not usually in favor of continuing resolutions, he supports passing one in this case.

Norman said "what's different now" is the DOGE effort to find waste, fraud and abuse — the congressman, who noted that Elon Musk, under Trump's direction, has been discovering "excess spending," indicated that it will "take time" to sort the good from the bad in the federal government.

"We've never had that before," he noted.

TRUMP ENDORSES ‘CLEAN’ CR AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS

Trump has been talking up the idea of a continuing resolution.

"Government funding runs out next week, and Democrats are threatening to shut down the Government - But I am working with the GREAT House Republicans on a Continuing Resolution to fund the Government until September to give us some needed time to work on our Agenda," the president declared in the post.

"Conservatives will love this Bill, because it sets us up to cut Taxes and Spending in Reconciliation, all while effectively FREEZING Spending this year, and allowing us to continue our work to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VERY IMPORTANT - Let’s get this Bill done!"

Norman said that he thinks during the next six months the "12 appropriation bills for the '26 budget will be passed on time."

The congressman, who has served in the House since mid-2017, is pushing a proposed Constitutional amendment that would term limit federal lawmakers, blocking them from lingering in the D.C. power bubble for decade after decade, as some politicians do now.

Dozens of House Republicans, and even a few Democrats, are backing the proposal, which Norman re-introduced this year. It previously fell short of clearing the House Judiciary Committee in 2023, with several Republicans voting against advancing it.

The proposal would limit politicians to three House terms and two Senate terms, though it stipulates that terms held prior to the ratification of the amendment would not be counted.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and more than a dozen other GOP senators are pushing the proposed Constitutional amendment in the Senate.

Norman, who indicated that working as a lawmaker in D.C. is not "rocket science," suggested that people with business experience, who have made and lost money, are equipped for the role.