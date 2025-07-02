Rep. MTG to introduce bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, new census that only counts citizens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., plans to introduce a bill that would require a new census that only counts U.S. citizens, the results of which would be utilized in determining how many House seats each state is allotted.

The upcoming measure, which is still being drafted, would also require proof of American citizenship to vote in federal elections, the lawmaker told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Greene says she has spoken to President Donald Trump about her proposal and that he supports it.

When the president was asked about the proposal this week, he said that he loved it.

The congresswoman called the issue a "matter of national security," asserting that Democrats "would love non-citizens to have the right to vote," would "love amnesty for all," and would essentially allow for a "world takeover" of the country.

Currently, the U.S. Census Bureau notes that unauthorized immigrants are included in decennial census population counts used in determining how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives.

"Apportionment is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the decennial census," census.gov notes.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution reads, in part, "Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed."

Counting only citizens in the census would likely reshape the nation's political landscape, with some states getting fewer House seats than they currently have, and other states getting more seats.

That would impact presidential elections, because each state's number of Electoral College votes is determined by the total number of seats it holds in both chambers of Congress.