Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update January 27, 2015

Rep. McCaul Tops List of 50 Richest Members of Congress

By | Fox News
Rep. Michael McCaul arrives for a hearing Nov. 16, 2010, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Michael McCaul arrives for a hearing Nov. 16, 2010, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

The rich in Congress are getting richer.

A new list of the 50 wealthiest members of Congress shows that the top three alone are worth in excess of $700 million.

Leading the pack is Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who according to the annual Roll Call list is worth at least $294 million. McCaul, whose wife is the daughter of the founder of Clear Channel Communications, rocketed from a fifth-place ranking to the top of the list this year.

Last year, his worth was pegged at about $74 million. According to Roll Call, a "gift from spouse's parents" may have accounted for the enormous increase in the family fortune this year.

Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., meanwhile dropped from the top of the list to third, with a net worth of $193 million -- though it still marked a slight increase over last year. His assets also can be mostly attributed to his wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry.

In between Kerry and McCaul is Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. Issa reported about $220 million in net wealth.

After those three, the fortunes drop down into the eight-digit range, but are still substantial. The list comprises rank-and-file members as well as prominent congressional leaders.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is listed at $35 million.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is listed at just under $10 million.