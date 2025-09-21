Rep. Luna credits Charlie Kirk with launching her entire political career at memorial event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., took the stage at Charlie Kirk's memorial event Sunday to remember the Turning Point USA founder and applaud his "unshakable resolve to awaken America's youth."

Speaking at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Luna began by saying that "there would be no Congresswoman Luna without Charlie Kirk."

The Florida representative detailed her experience working with Kirk at Turning Point USA as an outreach director.

"I still remember the phone call that changed my life," Luna remembered. "'Hey, Anna, it's Charlie. I'd like to offer you a job as Texas National Hispanic Outreach director.'"

"Charlie believed with every fiber of his being, that the youth of this nation would save it," she continued. "These were the sparks that lit the path for me on the eve of my departure to medical school, to decide to change course and join TPUSA, where I could help Charlie battle the socialist indoctrination on college campuses."

Luna added that she witnessed Kirk "grow from a young man with conferences of a few hundred people, to one of the most powerful men in the world."

The Republican compared Kirk's leadership to George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy, saying that his name "will stand etched in history."

"Looking at thousands of young people in this crowd, I realize that Charlie's vision is ablaze in every single one of you," Luna concluded. "The generation that he entrusted to restore the soul of this nation. So I ask you, will you live boldly as Charlie did? Will you rise to the challenge as Charlie did? Will you speak truth without fear, as Charlie did? And will you pray with unwavering faith, as Charlie did?"

Luna is one of many Republican lawmakers who was close with Kirk and has praised his legacy since his Sept. 10 assassination. In the days after his death, Luna called on social media platforms to remove the videos of his violent killing.

"He has a family, young children, and no one should be forced to relive this tragedy online," she said.