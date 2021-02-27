GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert on combating cancel culture, online censorship: 'We're not going away'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., says she refuses to "bow" to cancel culture, which is a dominant theme at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In an interview with Fox News at the event, Boebert sounded the alarm on the rise of cancel culture, something she insisted dates back much earlier than the digital age.

"Cancel culture has always been an issue," she said. "I mean, if you look at the Book of Genesis, Cain canceled Abel. This has always been an issue, the 'I don't like you, I don't like what you're doing, I don't like the attention that you're getting, so you shouldn't be here. You shouldn't have a voice. You shouldn't have a movement.' I am a Christian. I have deep faith... They thought they canceled Jesus, but you can't cancel God."

"I refuse to bow to the cancel mob," she continued. "You know what? The leftists, the Democrats, the radical progressives, they can go ahead and crank up the heat seven times hotter. We're going through with Jesus and we're coming out not even smelling like smoke. We are not going to be singed by the radical flames of this cancel culture."

She accused Democrats of being "afraid" of former President Trump and the "America First" movement and wanting to "silence that message" because "there's truth and there's power in truth."

"We refused to be canceled. We're not going away," Boebert said.

On the subject of whether the government should have a role in combatting political censorship on social media, Boebert told Fox News "we need to do something" and suggested revisiting Section 230, which shields Big Tech companies from being sued, as an option.

She then praised the legislation being pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is hoping to sign a bill into law that would place financial penalties on Big Tech companies that de-platform political candidates in his state and safeguard the privacy and personal data of Floridians.

"I think Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a fantastic job," Boebert told Fox News. "What he's doing in Florida is working and the American people need to see it."

"You know, Twitter, they tried to cancel me. Facebook has tried to cancel me... At some point, the government is going to have to look at how we handle social media and the information that gets out there. But I think that Gov. DeSantis is right on point there," she added.

