Rep. Katie Porter tests negative after coronavirus scare

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced on Twitter Friday morning that she tested negative for the coronavirus after self-quarantining Wednesday when she fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Porter said she will remain home in California because she is still ill and needs rest, even if she is not sick with the coronavirus, which causes a disease officially known as COVID-19.

"My COVID-19 test came back negative, which is a relief," she said. "I am still staying home, because I have symptoms and need to recover; this means I will not be able to travel to Washington, DC to vote."

Porter made sure to note her support for the coronavirus stimulus package being debated on the House floor Friday morning ahead of a likely vote on the $2.2 trillion bill. A recorded vote could be pushed to Saturday as lawmakers scramble to Washington, D.C., after indications from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., that he could nix the House's original plan to pass the measure by unanimous consent or voice vote with just a handful of members present rather than the 216 required for the body to have a quorum.

"I support the CARES Act, a relief package that will bring critical resources to help families and small businesses in our community," she said. "I will be providing more information about this bill to you and will continue to work with our community and my colleagues to address the pandemic."

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., among other members of Congress, have contracted the coronavirus.

McAdams was hospitalized a week ago with breathing issues related to his coronavirus diagnosis and remained in the hospital as recently as Tuesday.

He also voiced support for the stimulus bill on Thursday. The legislation passed the Senate 96-0 and is expected to pass the House overwhelmingly, even if that means the chamber is forced to hold a recorded vote.

"The #coronavirus relief bill, the #CARESAct, helps Utah working families and businesses," McAdams said. "While supporting those in need, we also must keep careful oversight on how tax dollars are spent. I’m glad the accountability measures I pushed for are included in the bill."