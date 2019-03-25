Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House of Representatives
Published

Rep. Jose Serrano to retire at term's end, cites Parkinson's

Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the opening session of the 116th Congress. Serrano, a 16-term Democrat from the South Bronx, says he has Parkinson’s Disease and will retire at the end of his term. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the opening session of the 116th Congress. Serrano, a 16-term Democrat from the South Bronx, says he has Parkinson’s Disease and will retire at the end of his term. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Jose Serrano, a 16-term Democrat from the South Bronx, says he has Parkinson's disease and will retire at the end of his term.

The 75-year-old Serrano is a fixture in Bronx politics and is among Congress' foremost defenders of Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory where he was born.

He's chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the departments of Justice and Commerce, and he's pledging to use that post to -- in his words -- "fight for climate change research, a fairer justice system, and an accurate 2020 census count."

Serrano's announcement came shortly after a New York City councilman, Ritchie Torres, announced he'd run for the congressional seat in the strongly Democratic district.

In explaining his decision, Serrano says Parkinson's "will eventually take a toll."