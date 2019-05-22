Jim Jordan says Dems' attacks on Trump hurt US, overlook president's accomplishments

The Democrats’ fixation on taking down President Trump ahead of the 2020 election is not in the country’s best interest and ultimately overlooks his accomplishments, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wednesday.

Jordan’s comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s earlier remarks that Democrats “believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

“When entire your focus is on attacking and stopping the president, you can’t do what’s best for the country,” Jordan said during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Reacting to a comment by NBC’s Chuck Todd that Republicans’ only accomplishment is protecting Trump, Jordan touted the president’s list of accomplishments:

Despite the Democrats' persistent efforts to attack Trump until the 2020 election, he said, the president has had an “unbelievable” record of achievement during his two-and-a-half years in office, including reducing regulations, cutting taxes, appointing conservative judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, and getting the U.S. out of the Iran deal, among other achievements.

“I think it’s a pretty good record to run on," Jordan told host Laura Ingraham. "The only thing the Democrats are going to have to run on is attacking the president, who’s responsible for all those good things.”

Jordan then speculated that the Democrats’ concerted effort on Trump was a ploy to cover up Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, in which Barr said intelligence officials spied on the Trump campaign.

“All the evidence is seeming to point to, the FBI was out to get the president,” Jordan said. “That’s the investigation that counts, and that’s the one that scares all these people.”