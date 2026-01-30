Rep Jeffries escalates rhetoric against Noem, says DHS leader should be ‘put on ice permanently’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Thursday that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem should be "put on ice permanently" as he threatened impeachment proceedings against the Cabinet official during a news conference.

Jeffries made the remarks while responding to questions about whether Democrats would move forward with impeachment if Noem is not fired and whether he has spoken with Republicans about supporting such an effort.

A Trump administration source sharply condemned Jeffries’ language, warning that it would have sparked outrage had it come from a Republican leader.

"Imagine if the Republican majority leader had made similar remarks about Joe Biden while he was president?" the source told Fox News Digital. "The liberal media would be up in arms to charge him with inciting an assassination.

"Now we hear crickets from the very same people who greedily glean through every word from conservative officials."

The source added that Jeffries’ comments were especially dangerous given the current political climate.

"What Jeffries said is dangerous and unfathomably stupid given the culture of political violence the left has endorsed and perpetrated against conservative leaders. He should know better. He does know better," the source said.

During the news conference, Jeffries said he had reiterated his impeachment threat in a recent conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"I did reiterate in my conversation with Speaker Johnson that we intend to proceed with impeachment proceedings if Kristi Noem is not fired," Jeffries said. "Kristi Noem is a complete and total embarrassment. She’s a disgrace."

Jeffries went on to accuse Noem of having "presided over" deaths he linked to immigration enforcement actions.

"And on top of all of that, she’s presided over the cold-blooded killings of American citizens like Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti," Jeffries said. "Unacceptable."

Jeffries also criticized Senate Republicans who voted to confirm Noem, calling her "wildly unqualified" for the role.

"She should have never been confirmed," he said. "Shame on every Republican in the Senate who put this wildly unqualified person into a position of significance — the Department of Homeland Security — so she could unleash brutalization on everyday Americans, American citizens and law-abiding immigrant families. Just disgraceful."

Jeffries concluded his remarks by repeating his demand for Noem’s removal, using language that immediately drew attention.

"She’s got to go. We are dead serious," Jeffries said. "She needs to be put on ice permanently. She’s got to go."

In a statement shared by Fox News' Aishah Hasnie late Friday, Jeffries appeared to backtrack on his rhetoric, saying, "She needs to be put on ice. It's clear, right? That means gone. G-O-N-E. From her position. Don't misinterpret anything that I've said."

Asked when he last spoke with Johnson, Jeffries replied, "Yesterday."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jeffries’ office for comment.