White House blasts top House Democrat as a 'buffoon' after Jeffries brands Stephen Miller a 'hateful bigot'

'No one should take anything he says seriously,' a White House spokeswoman said of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Democrats, Republicans spar over DHS reforms as shutdown threat grows Video

Democrats, Republicans spar over DHS reforms as shutdown threat grows

 Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to report on Democratic leaders pushing DHS changes as the deadline to fund the government approaches.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller a "hateful bigot," but the White House fired back, labeling the lawmaker a "buffoon."

"Stephen Miller is one of the malignant architects of the violence and brutality DHS has unleashed on the American people," Jeffries asserted in a Wednesday post on X. 

"He slandered hero nurse Alex Pretti as a would-be assassin. Why is this hateful bigot still Donald Trump’s chief immigration adviser?" Jeffries asked.

SENATE DEMOCRAT DEMANDS TRUMP FIRE ‘CREEP’ STEPHEN MILLER IN EXCHANGE FOR HIS DHS FUNDING VOTE

Left: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; Right: Stephen Miller

Left: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, 2025; Right: White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak to reporters in the Oval Office on May 6, 2025. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson slammed Jeffries.

"Hakeem Jeffries is a buffoon who has repeatedly lied about and smeared federal law enforcement officers, including inciting violence against them by encouraging his supporters to ‘fight’ President Trump’s agenda ‘in the streets.’ No one should take anything he says seriously," Jackson said in the statement.

A senior DHS official told Fox News Digital that Miller "has been instrumental in delivering on the President’s agenda."

"At neck-breaking speed, President Trump has achieved the most secure border in American history — Stephen has been a lynchpin in those efforts," the official added.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES SAYS DEMS WILL NOT BACK FUNDING BILL FOR ‘KILLING MACHINE’ DHS EVEN IF NOEM IS FIRED

Hakeem Jeffries says Dems will not back funding bill for 'killing machine' DHS even if Noem is fired. Video

The official went on to say that Miller's "passion, patriotism and persistence helps fuel this administration in our efforts to carry out the largest deportation of criminal illegal aliens in the history of our republic."

The Trump administration has been conducting a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the U.S. 

Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Saturday.

CBP/BORDER PATROL AGENTS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER DEADLY CONFRONTATION WITH ALEX PRETTI

New onlooker video shows Border Patrol-involved Minneapolis shooting. Video

"A would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement and the official Democrat account sides with the terrorists," Miller asserted in a Saturday post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

