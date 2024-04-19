Rep. Ilhan Omar 'proud' of daughter after NYC arrest at anti-Israel protest

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., praised her daughter on Friday, a day after the Ivy League college student was arrested in New York City while participating in an anti-Israel protest.

"I am enormously proud of my daughter @israhirsi," Omar wrote on X. "She has always led with courage and compassion, from organizing a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15, to leading the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol at 16, and now pushing her school to stand against genocide."

"Stepping up to change what you can’t tolerate is why we as a country have the right to speech, assembly, and petition enshrined in our constitution," she added.

Isra Hirsi was among more than 100 people issued a summons for trespassing on Thursday related to protests at Columbia University.

