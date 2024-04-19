Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar 'proud' of daughter after NYC arrest at anti-Israel protest

Isra Hirsi was also recently suspended from Barnard College amid anti-Israel activism she posted online

Congresswoman's daughter, Isra Hirsi, sits outside NYPD headquarters following her arrest, release Video

Isra Hirsi, daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits outside NYPD headquarters following her release after she was arrested at an anti-Israel protest on Columbia University's NYC campus on Thursday. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., praised her daughter on Friday, a day after the Ivy League college student was arrested in New York City while participating in an anti-Israel protest.

"I am enormously proud of my daughter @israhirsi," Omar wrote on X. "She has always led with courage and compassion, from organizing a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15, to leading the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol at 16, and now pushing her school to stand against genocide."

Isra Hirsi, ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, left, said Thursday she was suspended from Barnard College following her involvement in an anti-Israel protest on Columbia University’s campus in New York City. (Getty Images)

"Stepping up to change what you can’t tolerate is why we as a country have the right to speech, assembly, and petition enshrined in our constitution," she added. 

Isra Hirsi was among more than 100 people issued a summons for trespassing on Thursday related to protests at Columbia University. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

