Rep. Green rips Biden's 'intentional deception' on border crisis: 'It's insane what the president is doing'

During an interview on "America's Newsroom," Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., hammered the Biden administration for insisting they are "doing enough" to address the escalating border crisis, arguing that their policies are designed to "speed" people into the United States.

REP. MARK GREEN: It's infuriating because it's intentional deception. You know, when we were down there on the border, Trace, we we were told by CBP that they were ordered to turn off the seismic fiber optic sensors, ordered to turn off the cameras. I mean, you look at everything, whether it's the 2023 budget for Homeland Security or this interim final rule that they're trying to implement.

Everything is designed to speed people into the United States and the drug cartels know this. So they target one sector with mass waves of people. CBP pulls people from one sector of the line over to process those individuals, and then the drugs just come pouring into those empty sectors. And we witness this firsthand.

