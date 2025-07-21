Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas

Red state Senate president joins field of Republicans hoping to wrest governorship from Democratic control

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson joins a growing field of GOP candidates seeking the governorship

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas state Senate President Ty Masterson has joined the field of Republicans hoping to wrest the governorship from Democratic control.

Masterson describes himself as "a results-oriented conservative laborer and businessman." 

While Kansas has gone red in every presidential election for more than 50 years, the state currently has a Democratic governor.

KANSAS SECRETARY OF STATE LAUNCHES 2026 GOP GUBERNATORIAL BID FOR SEAT HELD BY 2-TERM DEMOCRAT

Kansas state Senate President Ty Masterson

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, testifies during a committee hearing, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kans.  (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Gov. Laura Kelly has held the post since early 2019, but is not eligible to run again in 2026 because she's currently serving her second consecutive term. 

"No person may be elected to more than two successive terms as governor …" the state constitution stipulates.

Masterson's move to jump into the running adds another candidate to the Kansas GOP gubernatorial field that also includes former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt.

ADVOCATES CELEBRATE OVERRIDE OF DEM GOVERNOR'S ‘MISGUIDED’ VETO OF PROTECTING KIDS FROM GENDER TRANSITIONS

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly enters the House chamber for the State of the State address at the Kansas State Capitol on Jan. 10, 2024, in Topeka, Kans. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Colyer, a former Kansas lieutenant governor, ascended to the governorship in 2018 because then-Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, departed the role to serve as U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom. 

While serving in the governorship in 2018, Colyer ran for governor, but was just barely edged out in the GOP primary by then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who went on to lose the general election later that year to Kelly.

HOCHUL FAILS TO CRACK 50% BUT TOPS POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGES BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN NY GOVERNOR RACE: POLL

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer in 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer (Republican) answers reporters question during event where he picks up the endorsement of State Senator Jeff Longbine in the then-upcoming primary election, Emporia, Kansas, July 9, 2018 (Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics