Rand Paul says he would support 'big, beautiful bill' if debt ceiling hike removed

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Sunday that he would support President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" if the debt ceiling hike was removed.

Paul told CBS' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan that he and three other Republican senators will hold out against the bill unless it is modified.

"I think there are four of us at this point, and I would be very surprised if the bill at least is not modified in a good direction," Paul said.

"I want the tax cuts to be permanent. But at the same time, I don't wanna raise the debt ceiling five trillion," he continued, adding, "The GOP will own the debt once they vote for this."

Trump on Saturday warned Paul would be "playing right into the hands of the Democrats" if he votes against the bill.

"If Senator Rand Paul votes against our Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, he is voting for, along with the Radical Left Democrats, a 68% Tax Increase and, perhaps even more importantly, a first time ever default on U.S. Debt," Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

"Rand will be playing right into the hands of the Democrats, and the GREAT people of Kentucky will never forgive him! The GROWTH we are experiencing, plus some cost cutting later on, will solve ALL problems. America will be greater than ever before!"

Next week, Senate Republicans will get their turn to parse through the colossal package and are eying changes that could be a hard sell for House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., who can only afford to lose three votes.

Congressional Republicans are in a dead sprint to get the megabill — filled with Trump’s policy desires on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt — onto the president’s desk by early July.

