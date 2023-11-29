Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential Primaries

Ramaswamy's New Hampshire-based political director joins Trump campaign

'This is a positive move for all parties,' a Ramaswamy spokesperson told Fox News Digital

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: 'We've created a new tyranny of the minority' Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: 'We've created a new tyranny of the minority'

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to a controversial honoree at the White House's Transgender Remembrance Day on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A campaign official for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has joined Team Trump, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

Brian Swensen, Ramaswamy's New Hampshire-based political director, has taken a new job with the Trump campaign and is a close ally to Trump senior adviser Susie Wiles. 

Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Swensen's responsibilities, which have been "pretty much exclusive" to the campaign's New Hampshire operation, have been absorbed in recent months by senior adviser Mike Biundo, a longtime GOP strategist and veteran of the Trump 2016 campaign who joined the Ramaswamy campaign earlier this year. 

RAMASWAMY SWIPES ‘GOP ESTABLISHMENT’ IN IOWA FOR SUPPORING CO2 PIPELINES AS PART OF CLIMATE ‘HOAX’

Vivek Ramaswamy in New Hampshire

A spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy's presidential campaign confirmed to Fox New Digital that its New Hampshire-based political director is joining Team Trump. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital "We love Brian" and "wish him the best." She also rejected the notion that Swensen's exit indicates a "death knell" for the Ramaswamy campaign. 

"This is a positive move for all parties," McLaughlin said. 

RAMASWAMY LAUNCHES $1 MILLION AD BUY IN EARLY PRIMARY STATES BLASTING POLITICIANS ‘LEADING US INTO WORLD WAR III’

Trump in Iowa

Former President Trump maintains a commanding lead in both national and state polls against the rest of the GOP field.  (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Trump maintains a commanding lead in the GOP primary in both national and state polls. The latest Fox News national poll released earlier this month showed him with a whopping 62% while Ramaswamy came in at 7% — behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's 11%. 

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

More from Politics