Ramaswamy launches $1M ad buy in early primary states blasting politicians 'leading us into World War III'

EXCLUSIVE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is launching a $1 million ad buy in the critical states of Iowa and New Hampshire, calling out politicians on both sides of the aisle he says are "leading us into World War III."

"Corrupt politicians have spent trillions, killed millions and made billions for themselves in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, they're leading us into World War III. That ends on my watch," Ramaswamy tells voters in the ad.

Shown in flashed images on a giant screen behind him are President Biden, GOP rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Ramaswamy pledged in the ad that "as your next president, my sole duty is to you, the citizens of our nation, not another. I'll keep us out of World War III, I'll declare independence from Communist China and I'll use our own military to protect our own borders, not somebody else's."

The video, which Ramaswamy shared on social media Wednesday ahead of the third Republican debate, is part of his campaign's $11 million ad blitz.

"There is a real divide between America First conservatives and the neoconservatives. Everyone else on the debate stage tonight supported the Iraq War and giving a blank check to Zelenskyy, even if they now want to pretend otherwise," Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital. "The truth is a DeSantis or Haley administration will march us right into World War III, and we are going to highlight that fact early and often."

On Tuesday, the biotech entrepreneur unveiled his "No to Neocons" pledge he says "every prospective political appointee must commit to and sign" before taking a job in a Ramaswamy administration.

The pledge requires officials to commit that "avoiding WW3 is a vital national objective," "war is never a preference, only a necessity" and "the sole duty of U.S. policymakers is to U.S. citizens."

Ramaswamy has been outspoken in cautioning the U.S. from entering into a World War III, particularly after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas . He has also been vocal about limiting U.S. involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, putting him at odds with fellow Republicans.

He is one of five presidential hopefuls who will participate in the third Republican debate in Miami. The other candidates who qualified and agreed to appear on the debate stage are DeSantis, the Florida governor; Haley, the former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

At the two previous debates, Ramaswamy had fiery clashes on foreign policy with Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has since suspended his presidential campaign.

Ramaswamy is placing fourth in national Republican polls, according to the RealClearPolitics average, behind Haley, DeSantis and former President Trump , who maintains a commanding lead in the GOP field.