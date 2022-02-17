Protesters chant 'lock her up' outside NY Dem convention ahead of Hillary Clinton speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters in New York City chanted "lock her up" outside the Empire State’s Democratic convention where former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to speak.

Reporters with Fox News Digital caught the chants on film Thursday afternoon as Clinton entered the building to speak at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention amid the controversy from Special Counsel John Durham’s Russia investigation origin probe.

"Lock her up!" several protesters yelled. Another sign-holding protester called the recent revelations "Watergate 2.0."

The protesters gathered outside the Sheraton Hotel in the Big Apple also chanted "no vaccine mandates" – such as the current one in New York City.

Clinton reacted to Durham’s latest filing on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Fox News for "desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones."

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in her first public statement reacting to Durham's Feb. 11 federal court filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday.

Clinton’s tweet came days after Durham’s new filings , which focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment against Sussmann, says he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and held a meeting in which he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Durham's filing on Feb. 11, in a section titled "Factual Background," says Sussmann "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign."

Durham’s filing said Sussmann’s "billing records reflect" that he "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations."

Sussmann and his legal team, on Monday, though, demanded that the court "strike" the "factual background" section of Durham’s filing, arguing it will "taint the jury pool."

Fox News Digital’s Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Brooke Singman contributed reporting.