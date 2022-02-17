Expand / Collapse search
Durham Probe
Published

Hillary Clinton speaks at NY Dem convention amid Durham probe controversy

Hillary Clinton is delivering remarks at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention

Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to deliver remarks at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention in New York City amid Special Counsel John Durham probe controversy. 

Clinton reacted to Durham’s latest filing on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Fox News for "desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones."

HILLARY CLINTON REACTS TO DURHAM FILING, SAYS TRUMP, FOX NEWS 'DESPERATELY SPINNING UP A FAKE SCANDAL'

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in her first public statement reacting to Durham's Feb. 11 federal court filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

