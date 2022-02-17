Hillary Clinton speaks at NY Dem convention amid Durham probe controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to deliver remarks at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention in New York City amid Special Counsel John Durham probe controversy.

Clinton reacted to Durham’s latest filing on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Fox News for "desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones."

HILLARY CLINTON REACTS TO DURHAM FILING, SAYS TRUMP, FOX NEWS 'DESPERATELY SPINNING UP A FAKE SCANDAL'

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in her first public statement reacting to Durham's Feb. 11 federal court filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.