Pro-Ukraine Republican agrees with Trump on 'CRAZY' Putin, urges 'Secondary sanctions & arms support NOW'

President Donald Trump recently declared on Truth Social that Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY!'

Published
President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press gaggle on Sunday, saying he "doesn't like" Putin's recent actions.

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., called Russian President Vladimir Putin "crazy," expressing support for Ukraine and advocating for "Secondary sanctions & arms support NOW."

"I agree with President Trump, war criminal Putin is crazy. The civilized world will not sit by for Putin’s imperial tantrum at the cost of more children’s lives. Secondary sanctions & arms support NOW. Grateful to stand with Ukraine as they continue to repel this unprovoked INVASION and work for peace in their homeland," Wilson wrote on X on Monday.

President Donald Trump asserted in a Sunday night Truth Social post that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY!" and is "needlessly killing" many people. 

GERMANY'S CHANCELLOR ENDS WEAPONS RANGE LIMITS FOR UKRAINE DESPITE RUSSIAN NUCLEAR THREATS

Trump, who has been aiming to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the post as well, declaring, "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop."

In a Monday night post on X, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, urged President Trump to act. 

"I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS," Grassley said in the post.

GOP LAWMAKER BLASTS ‘DUMB’ TRUMP COMMENT ON ZELENSKYY DESPITE ‘PERFECT’ CRITICISM OF PUTIN

A massive bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators is supporting a proposed sanctions measure. Grassley is an original cosponsor on the Senate measure and Wilson is an original cosponsor on the House edition.

Zelenskyy is also advocating for sanctions.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE SWAP HUNDREDS OF PRISONERS HOURS AFTER MOSCOW LAUNCHES MASSIVE AERIAL ASSAULT

"New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect," Zelenskyy declared Monday in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

