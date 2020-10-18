Top pro-Trump super PAC takes aim at Biden in new $10M ad blitz

EXCLUSIVE: A leading super PAC backing President Trump's re-election is amping up a new ad blitz with a $10 million infusion on Monday to run the TV commercial in seven crucial general election battleground states.

The group, Preserve America, says it’s also spending $2 million online to run the ad, which charges that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has “been digging a hole for American workers” during his nearly half century as an elected official. The group shared its ad buy details first with Fox News.

The announcer in the spot argues that “Biden voted to ship our jobs overseas. He raised our taxes and imposed costly regulations on small businesses.” The ad concludes with the announcer emphasizing that “it’s time for Joe Biden to stop digging.”

Preserve America says the ad – which was launched on Friday with an initial $2.5 million buy – will run on broadcast and cable TV through Oct. 24 in the key battlegrounds of Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa.

Preserve America, which was formed at the end of August, has quickly become one of the top spending outside groups the past six weeks in White House race. It’s tried to balance a playing field in which the president's campaign has been vastly outspent by Biden’s team in the TV ad wars the past two months.

The organization reported on Thursday that it raised $83.76 million last month – and that it spent roughly $76 million in September to start flooding the airwaves in key battleground states with commercials taking aim at Biden.

Seventy-five million of the funds raised by Preserve America came from casino magnate and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam.

Preserve America’s steered by veteran Republican strategist Chris LaCivita, who masterminded the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ads that targeted Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry in the 2004 presidential election.