Adelson shells out $75 million to pump up pro-Trump super PAC in final stretch

Casino magnate and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam contributed $75 million last month to a super PAC backing President Trump’s re-election bid as the race for the White House entered its closing weeks.

The massive contributions by the Adelsons – confirmed in filings to the Federal Election Commission - helped pump up Preserve America, a super PAC formed at the end of August to help the president, who’s been vastly outspent by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the ad wars the past two months.

BIDEN ONCE AGAIN SHATTERS FUNDRAISING RECORD WITH SECOND STRAIGHT EYE-POPPING HAUL

The organization reported on Thursday it raised $83.76 million last month – and that it spent roughly $76 million in September to start flooding the airwaves in key battleground states with commercials taking aim at Biden.

Preserve America’s is steered by veteran Republican strategist Chris LaCivita, who masterminded the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ads that targeted Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry in the 2004 presidential election. In just over a month since its start up, the super PAC has become one of the biggest outside spenders in the 2020 campaign.

The president – who started raising money for his re-election immediately after taking over in the White House in early 2017 -- enjoyed a large fundraising advantage over Biden at the start of the general election campaign in April. But Biden – who struggled with fundraising until surging in the Democratic primaries – saw his campaign cash hauls rise in the spring and summer. In August, Biden shattered the single monthly presidential fundraising record – and he broke his own record with a second straight eyepopping haul in September.

The president’s campaign has yet to announce their September fundraising. Trump entered September trailing Biden by roughly $140 million in cash on hand.

Last month multi-billionaire business and media mogul Mike Bloomberg – a rival to Biden during the Democratic primaries – announced he’d spend $100 million to help the former vice president win Florida, the largest of the traditional battleground states.