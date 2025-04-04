Pro-Trump House candidate unleashes on 'partisan hack' Dem incumbent after launching rematch bid

FIRST ON FOX: Former Ohio Republican State Senator Kevin Coughlin exclusively spoke to Fox News Digital about his recent announcement that he is challenging Dem. Rep. Emilia Sykes in one of the most closely watched House districts in next year’s midterms.

"The motivation is the same as it was in the last election," Coughlin, who narrowly lost to Sykes in November by two points in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital.

"I wanna make a difference for people. I think our country's going in the wrong direction. I think we have some great opportunities here. And it's very clear that with tight majorities in both the House and the Senate, we need reinforcements there to help push an America First agenda through and to try to secure our border, bring down costs, protect our communities and give taxpayers value for their dollar. The spirit is there, and the movement is there in DC. It's harder to do when you've got close majorities. And so I want to go and contribute to that and help deliver for the people of Northeast Ohio."

Coughlin told Fox News Digital that Sykes has not served the district well and that when he speaks to people in the district they tell him they are unsatisfied with her leadership.

"What they're getting with our current member of Congress is somebody who's just a partisan hack who's doing everything her party tells her to do at the expense of what's right for the families and the small businesses of our region and our district," Coughlin said. "She's repeatedly voted against extending the Trump tax cuts of 2017, which would end up being a huge tax increase on everyone. She has opposed efforts to reduce regulation and to root out waste and fraud in our government. She has voted to shut down our government and provide essential services to people who truly need them."

Coughlin added that Democrats since Trump’s inauguration have become "a bunch of toddlers pounding on the floor" and that they "really just don’t have a message right now."

"They're flailing around not only for leadership, but for a voice and a message and you know the old adage when your adversary is drowning, don’t interrupt them," Coughlin said. "I think the best thing for us to do as Republicans is to continue moving forward in the way they have so far, methodically move toward delivering on President Trump's agenda, delivering on the promises that they were elected on and moving that forward to deliver for the people that they represent. And as long as we keep doing that, and I think that the spirit is there, as long as they keep doing it, I think we'll be rewarded in the midterms."

The Cook Political Report ranks the race in OH-13 as a "Democrat toss up" as Republicans head into the midterms with a slim majority in the House and facing the conventional wisdom that the party in power struggles in the first midterm after a new president takes office.

Coughlin told Fox News Digital he expects Republicans to do well in the midterms, particularly in Ohio, where Trump won by 11 points in November.

"I was encouraged by results around the country this week with special elections in Florida and with the ballot issue on voter ID passing in Wisconsin," Coughlin said. "It tells me that our issues are still winning, that the people still view and have the same concerns that we have, and so that's a good thing."

"I think with regard to my opponent, what I've seen this year is that she's become even more partisan than she was before. She's digging in and hugging the liberal left even harder than she did before. So, that means she's casting a lot of votes that are very much out of step with her district, and I expect she'll continue to do that. And frankly, Ohio is different from the rest of the country in some regards," Coughlin said. "I think we're a little bit insulated here from the traditional midterm effect of the president's party not doing well in the elections. Statewide elections are going on next year, and if we stay true to form, we will have a strong, talented, dynamic, well-organized, well-funded slate of people running for statewide office, which lifts all boats with regard to Republican candidates in our state. So, I think it's going to be a good year here in Ohio."

A Sykes campaign spokesperson dismissed Coughlin's attacks.

"Rep. Sykes is focused on how we can best bring costs down, put money in people's pockets and protect earned benefits like social security and medicaid and will let others engage in unproductive name-calling," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also referred Fox News Digital to a quote from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), who called Coughlin a "corrupt, out of touch loser who’s only running so he can work with Elon Musk to dismantle Social Security and gut Medicaid to pay for billionaire tax breaks."

"Congresswoman Sykes is a results oriented leader with an undeniable record of fighting for Northeast Ohioans - focusing on lowering costs, creating good paying jobs, and keeping our communities safe," the DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton added.

"Emilia Sykes is nothing but a rubber stamp for the far Left, completely out of touch with the people of Ohio," NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "From voting to shut down the government and raise taxes to supporting open borders, Sykes is too extreme for Ohio. That’s why she’ll be out of a job next November."