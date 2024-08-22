Pro-Trump group launches $500k ad campaign hitting Kamala Harris on border crisis ahead of DNC speech

EXCLUSIVE - A pro-Trump group has launched a $500,000 ad campaign taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris over her handling of the border crisis ahead of her Democratic nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

The conservative nonprofit Building America's Future has released a one-minute ad that will appear on digital platforms in critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, leading up to Harris addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"Three years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was given an important job: control the border crisis. Did she step up to the plate?" the narrator asks.

The ad includes an infamous exchange Harris had with a reporter in 2021. Asked whether she had plans to visit the border, Harris replied with a chuckle, "Not today."

After showing headlines about the record number of illegal immigrants crossing the border, including those on the terror watch list, the ad invokes the tragic murders of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley and Joselyn Toaquiza, placing blame on the VP as the so-called border czar.

"Rather than asking for a promotion, Kamala Harris should start by saying their names," the narrator adds.

The "#SayTheirNames" campaign will also launch mobile billboards and 2D projections at Harris campaign events in swing states of the gravestones of the victims who have been murdered by illegal immigrants during the Biden-Harris administration.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Illegal immigration is widely seen as one of Harris' biggest vulnerabilities ahead of the November election. Since emerging as the Democratic nominee, Team Harris has attempted to distance the VP from the "border czar" label she was given by both the media and her critics.