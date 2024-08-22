Harris website still lacks policy despite Walz saying Americans deserve to know 'exactly what she'd do'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz says his party "owes it to the American people" to explain what Vice President Kamala Harris would do if elected to the Oval Office — but a campaign platform still has not been released.

Walz spoke to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) audience on Wednesday, urging them to clip his speech — "save it and send it to your undecided relatives" — as he explained Harris' plan for the presidency.

"We've got a chance to make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States," Walz told the audience. "But I think we owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she'd do as president before we ask them for their votes."

"If you're a middle class family or a family trying to get into the middle class, Kamala Harris is going to cut your taxes," Walz told the audience. "If you're getting squeezed by prescription drug prices. Kamala Harris is going to take on big pharma. If you're hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is going to help make it more affordable. And no matter who you are, Kamala Harris is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life that you want to lead."

The appeal did not offer any specific policy proposals or priorities for the hypothetical administration.

It mirrors the lack of specificity noted in almost all Harris-Walz campaign media released thus far, including the campaign's own website.

The official Harris-Walz website, as of Thursday morning, offers short biographies of both Democratic nominees and information about donating and volunteering, but it hosts no overview of the campaign's policies.

Despite becoming the party's presumptive nominee 31 days ago, Harris has also not yet held a formal press conference or sit-down interview with the media to detail her vision of a potential Harris administration.

She has instead held campaign events and rallies across the country, speaking to the crowds and only giving informal remarks to reporters while on the trail.

Historically, presidential candidates have had campaign policy pages readily available for voters. When President Biden was on the campaign trail in 2020, a group of advisers crafted a 110-page policy document, according to The New York Times, which also reported Harris' lack of a campaign platform on her site.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 had a page with 200 distinct policy proposals on record.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign website, meanwhile, includes a link to the Republican platform, as well as a list of "20 core promises" addressing issues including the southern border and illegal immigration, inflation and energy.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.