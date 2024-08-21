DNC attendees weigh in: Are Kamala Harris' and Joe Biden's records one and the same?

As Vice President Kamala Harris navigates being the Democratic nominee while being linked to an unpopular Joe Biden, attendees at the Democratic National Convention were split on how closely intertwined her record is with the president's

"She was his vice president, so they share largely the same record," Tyrin Truong, a Louisiana delegate, told Fox News Digital this week at the convention in Chicago.

Biden, who averages a 39 percent approval rating according to FiveThirtyEight, dropped out of the race last month under intense party pressure and fears he'd lose to former President Trump.

Asked if Harris should run on Biden's record, Indiana delegate Heather Pirowski said, "Run on all of it."

"Be proud of it," Pirowski said. "We've done so much for these last four years, and we're going to be doing so much more."

One month after Biden ended his campaign and endorsed his vice president, Harris still hasn't released a policy page on her campaign website. Her first policy speech last week in North Carolina largely focused on the economy, an area in which an Axios report last week suggested Harris is trying to distance herself from her boss.

But Luciano Garza, a Texas delegate, said Biden's record is Harris' record and vice versa.

"She is very proud of President Biden and she has stayed loyal through this whole process," Garza said. "She has stayed loyal and respectful of our president."

Renee Garner, a retired teacher from Houston, disagreed.

"No, no," she said, asked if Biden's record is Harris' record. "Those are two different things."

Truong said he hopes Harris plays to the Biden administration's strengths while running against former President Donald Trump.

"President Biden has done a lot for the middle class," he said. "Vice President Harris just needs to stick with that strategy and we're gonna win in November."