Pro-Second Amendment student Kashuv calls for debate with March for Our Lives organizer Kasky

Kyle Kashuv, a Second Amendment-supporting student at the Parkland, Fla., high school that was the site of the shooting massacre last month, on Sunday called for a debate with a classmate who helped organize the pro-gun control March for Our Lives, based on a quote made to Fox News.

The organizer, Cameron Kasky, was responding to a claim in a recent National Rifle Association (NRA) video, that "no one would know [Parkland students'] names" had their classmates not died.

"I think that’s the most pathetic thing I’ve seen out of this... And that’s the NRA — you’ll notice, they can’t attack our argument, so they’re attacking us personally. The fact that they’re saying all we want out of this is for people to know our names. They have no idea how much each of us would give for it to be February 13th again," Kasky told "Fox News Sunday," referencing the day before the massacre.

"Happy to debate you live tomorrow so we can dissect each other's arguments. Interested? No personal insults allowed here," Kashuv tweeted to Kasky.

Kasky responded that he'd be interested in organizing a debate "in the near future."

The "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country. In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 more.

Speaking to Fox News' Chris Wallace, Kasky said that the argument from the NRA and Kashuv, that those supporting the March for Our Lives movement "truly don't know what they're marching for," is a fallacy.

"We are not just marching to end school violence. We are marching to end violence all over the country, because that's where it happens," Kasky said, reiterating that "we are not trying to take everybody's guns away."

Kasky’s call for "common sense" regulations include issuing mental health checks and having gun owners be age 21 and older. He said assault weapons should be completely banned, but smaller guns used for protection could be sold under better regulations.

Kashuv, who wasn't invited to speak at the main demonstration in Washington on Saturday, told Fox News' Leland Vittert on "America's News HQ" that Trump "does care about stopping school violence," despite what his opposition claims.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.