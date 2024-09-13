Pro-Palestinian protesters taunt Harris rallygoers as veep supporter hits back: What ‘About Hamas?’

A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris shouted back at several pro-Palestinian protesters who appeared outside the throng lined up to see the Democratic presidential nominee at Wilkes University on Friday.

"Did I hear something about Hamas?" a Harris supporter who later identified himself as Frank from Stroudsburg, Pa., hollered back at a man waving a Palestinian flag and criticizing the protesters. The man was joined by a female protester, whose own remarks preceded his, and about five other people.

"You are a bull---- spreader," the male pro-Palestinian protester shot back. "You are the cowardly one here. Come show your muscle… Let the people live; that's what we want."

The woman had been shouting at the crowd, trying to make the case that there is little daylight between Harris and former President Trump on the issue of the Israel-Gaza conflict and the Jerusalem government’s response to the October 7 terror attack.

Frank told Fox News Digital after the kerfuffle that he effectively had had enough of the protesters’ invective and had to say something.

"Everybody agrees that the war [in Gaza] is horrible… but they’re complaining about Kamala, who has called for a cease fire.

"[The protesters] are representing the Palestinians, which is fine, but they say nothing about Hamas and the horror that started this whole thing," Frank added.

"And they don't say anything about how Hamas uses the Palestinians as human shields. So, you know, United States has been trying to negotiate a cease fire here for months and months. And the problem is Netanyahu and the right wing of the Israeli government -- they don't even want a two-state solution."

Frank criticize Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has and will continue engage in indiscriminate bombings of Gazan territory – while underlining additionally that the U.S. made a promise to Israel and should uphold it:

"[America] has a commitment, a long-standing commitment since the year I was born to defend Israel's right to exist. Hamas's stated purpose is to end Israel as a state," he said.

"You know, look, these guys have a perfect right to say whatever they want to say, but it's a very narrow view of everything; what's really going on here. And virtually everybody wants peace."

"Kamala Harris is on record as advocating for a cease fire. So, you know, aim your anger where it might do some good."

After speaking with Frank, Fox News Digital also caught up with Loai, the male protester who had been jawing with the Harris supporter.

Loai said he was born in Palestinian territory but now lives locally in the Wyoming Valley.

When asked why he and his group are protesting the Harris rally, Loai said the vice president supports "Zionists [and is] supporting Israel."

Loai added that both Harris and Trump are "essentially" the same on the matter. When asked who he prefers if he had to choose, Loai quipped, "let's see who is less smelly."

"We want to see the genocide stop," he added.

Loai said he also "doesn’t care" about Israel – and personally is not calling for its demise, as other protesters have shouted "from the river to the sea" – a phrase connected to calls for the destruction of Israel.

"We don't care about Israel; that they exist or not. That's not our business. We are American here. We want this genocide to be stopped. – Wherever they go, they just [need] to get the Hell out of [the Palestinian territory]."

Fox News Digital's Matteo Cina contributed to this report.