US protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters chant in front of Biden administration officials' homes on Christmas Day

Groups filled the neighborhoods of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinian protesters descended on the neighborhoods of U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.

The sounds of not-so-friendly carolers were heard singing on Christmas morning, as dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the respective Virginia and Washington, D.C., homes of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. 

Sullivan and Austin are two of President Biden's top foreign affairs advisers.

The groups could be seen outside the officials' homes early Christmas morning as a large police presence also moved in.

"Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide!" protesters were heard shouting in one of several clips shared by the far-left organization The People’s Forum, which is opposed to Israel's war against Hamas terrorists.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS CONFRONT DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS, SHUT DOWN CHICAGO INTERSTATE

Pro-Palestinian protesters

The organization also called on their supporters to show up to, "All out for Palestine! Christmas is cancelled" protest in New York City on Christmas Day, and added to bring candles, rubble, and materials for a nativity scene. 

Other groups also took to social media to speak out about the Christmas Day protests in Washington D.C. 

ALEC BALDWIN GETS IN SHOUTING MATCH WITH PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS DURING NYC PROTESTS

Pro-Palestinian protesters

"Pro-Palestinian agitators show up to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s home and harass him, as well as his entire neighborhood, this Christmas morning," the non-partisan Stop Antisemitism group wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We’re not sure who needs to hear this but harassing a four star general who has served his country his entire career will not ‘Free Palestine.'"

CONTROVERSIAL LEFT-WING ACTIVIST, 7 OTHERS ARRESTED AFTER PROBE INTO ‘BRUTAL’ ASSAULT AT CALIFORNIA PROTEST

Pro-Palestinian protesters

Police threatened to arrest the protesters if they did not shut down the protest.

It's unclear whether the men were home during the disturbances.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

