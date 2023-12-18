Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin gets in shouting match with pro-Palestinian activists during NYC protests

An activist is heard pressing the Hollywood actor, 'Who's pocket are you in?'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
WATCH: Alec Baldwin escorted by police after talking to protesters Video

WATCH: Alec Baldwin escorted by police after talking to protesters

Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Grand Central Terminal, demonstrators were seen heckling actor Alec Baldwin on the streets of New York City. (Credit: Skeezix - FreedomNewsTV)

Alec Baldwin was spotted in a heated confrontation with pro-Palestinian activists as protests flooded the streets of New York City on Monday.

Livestreamed footage showed the actor being asked by a pro-Palestinian activist "Whose pocket are you in?" and pressing him on whether he condemns Israel while invoking Hollywood. 

"I'm in Hollywood's pocket, you say?" Baldwin responded before slamming the "stupid question."

Alec Baldwin shouting at activist

Alec Baldwin was spotted getting into a heated exchange with a pro-Palestinian activist during widespread protests in New York City. (Screenshot/Status Coup News)

The "30 Rock" star was then seen shouting in the activist's face, "Ask me a smart question!"

As he attempted to walk away escorted by police officers, Baldwin exclaimed, "Why don't you shut the f--- up?"

Later in the video, Baldwin is heard saying, "I want peace for Gaza," in response to another activist. 

In a separate video of Baldwin, a pro-Palestinian activist is heard shouting, "Kill all Zionists!" 

Alec Baldwin during NYC protests

Alec Baldwin was being escorted by police officers as pro-Palestinian activists heckled him during widespread protests in New York City. (Screenshot/Status Coup News)

The protests calling for a cease-fire in Gaza that began Monday afternoon caused major disruptions in streets across the city.

Many of the protesters were seen holding Palestinian flags and signs with slogans including "From Gaza to Jenin, Revolution until Victory," "Support Palestinian Resistance," and "Queers for a liberated Palestine."

In other videos emerging on social media, protesters were heard chanting, "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution!"

Pro-Palestinian protestors Grand Central

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through NYC, including in Grand Central Station, on Dec. 18, 2023. (Fox Live Feed)

Israel has continued its military response to the Oct. 7 attacks committed by Hamas after the terror group broke the temporary cease-fire that allowed kidnapped Israeli hostages to be traded for Palestinian prisoners accused of violent and terror-related crimes. 

Pro-Palestinian activists have condemned Israel for its airstrikes in Gaza targeting Hamas that have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.