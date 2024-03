Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Over a dozen pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested at the Russell Senate Office Building on Thursday afternoon.

The pro-Palestine demonstrators were heard repeatedly chanting, "We call for a permanent cease-fire," in the rotunda of the government building, which is connected to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In one video, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was seen attempting to go on-air for a TV news interview as protesters loudly chanted below him in the rotunda.

"Will that disrupt the audio," the Republican is heard asking the reporter.

"Yeah, we can't hear you," the reporter replied, as protesters are heard chanting, "We call for dignity, not for inhumanity," and "Food not bombs."

FDNY FIRE COMMISSIONER JEERED DURING PARADE AFTER PROMISING TO ‘HUNT’ BOOING FIREFIGHTERS: ‘YOU SUCK’

"We are Christians for cease-fire," they yelled.

According to U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), approximately 13 demonstrators were arrested.

WATCH PROTESTERS:

Authorities said that they first warned the protesters, who were seen waving signs that read, "Ceasefire Now," that they would be arrested if they did not stop demonstrating.

A majority of the protesters began filing out, but around 13 stayed behind and were promptly arrested by USCP.

Photos from the scene captured one of the protesters being ushered out of the rotunda by a USCP officer.

Officers used zipties to restrain the protesters.

PROTESTER CHARGES AT DC MAYOR BOWSER, CALLS FOR CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

The USCP said that the arrested protesters were charged with D.C. Code § 22–1307 - Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.

The protests highlight the growing animosity President Biden faces within his own party from demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Recent Fox News polling showed that support for Palestinians among Democrats has increased 17 points since October.

That shift among Democrats leads to a starker party divide now (43% siding with Israelis vs. 42% siding with Palestinians) than in October (59% vs. 25%).

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Rubio's office for comment.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.